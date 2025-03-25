In brief: Linda Cardellini to star in 'Friday the 13th' prequel series and more

By Mary Pat Thompson and Andrea Dresdale

What, like it's hard? Tom Everett Scott is set to play Elle Woods' father in the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle, Deadline reports. The show will be for Prime Video and is executive produced by the film's star, Reese Witherspoon. Elle follows how Elle Woods' high school experiences shaped her into the woman and lawyer she becomes ...

Lizzo will star as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in an upcoming biopic, Deadline reports. Tharpe, who died in 1973, was a Black gospel singer, songwriter and guitarist who influenced and shaped early rock 'n' roll artists like Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Elvis Presley ...

Linda Cardellini will play the lead role in the new Friday the 13th prequel series at Peacock, as Variety reported. The actress will play Pamela Voorhees in the new show, which is titled Crystal Lake. Pamela is the mother of Jason Voorhees, the famous slasher from the horror franchise ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

