In brief: Kieran Culkin joins 'Hunger Games' prequel, and more

Kieran Culkin is the latest addition to The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast. The Succession actor will play TV host Caesar Flickerman in the prequel, a role played by Stanley Tucci in the original films. He joins a stacked cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Jesse Plemons and newcomer Joseph Zada in the lead role of Haymitch Abernathy. The film hits theaters Nov. 20, 2026 ...

The teaser trailer for the new series Chief of War has arrived. Apple TV+ released the teaser starring Jason Momoa on Wednesday. The show, which arrives on the streaming platform on Aug. 1, tells the story of the unification and colonization of Hawai'i at the turn of the 18th century from an indigenous perspective ...

Martin Scorsese is getting ready for his close-up. The director will be the subject of an upcoming five-part documentary film series for Apple TV+. The new project will be directed by Rebecca Miller, and explores the life and the films of the legendary director. It includes interviews with the director's family and friends, including Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio and Mick Jagger ...

Noah's Arc: The Movie is sailing on to Paramount+ with Showtime this summer. The streaming platform announced the film will debut on June 20 in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series. Original stars Darryl Stephens, Rodney Chester, Doug Spearman, Christian Vincent, Jensen Atwood and Wilson Cruz reprise their roles in the upcoming movie ...

