In brief: 'It's Not Like That' gets trailer and more

Off Campus may be a couple weeks out from debuting its first season, but Prime Video has already announced two new additions for season 2. India Fowler is set to play Grace Ivers, who is the love interest of John Logan, in the show's second season. The Off Campus social media accounts shared the news, writing, "We've found our Grace Ivers. Obsessed with our newest Briar U addition, India Fowler!" in the caption. Variety reports that Hamilton star Phillipa Soo will also join the show's cast in season 2 ...

The trailer for It's Not Like That has arrived. Prime Video released the first trailer for the family drama series starring Scott Foley. The series "explores multigenerational family dynamics and the complexities of rebuilding life after loss," according to an official synopsis. Foley plays Malcolm, a pastor and recently widowed dad of three who navigates a new relationship with parenthood. It premieres on May 15 ...

ABC has renewed its revival of Scrubs for a second season. Original cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke star in the revival. Additionally, the Tim Allen sitcom Shifting Gears has been renewed for season 3 on the network. Kat Dennings co-leads the series, for which she also serves as a producer ...

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