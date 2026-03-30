In brief: Hudson Williams, Dylan O'Brien to star in 'Apparatus' and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Hudson Williams and Dylan O'Brien have found their next project. Deadline reports that the actors are set to star in Apparatus, which is described to be a darkly comedic thriller. The movie will be the feature directorial debut of actress Sofia Banzhaf. She wrote the film with Grayson Moore. It follows a rideshare driver who falls under the influence of an entrepreneur who offers him a future in his handheld massager business ...

Tom Hanks is set to reunite with his A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood director. Variety reports that Hank will star in a baseball-centric dramatic comedy film that is an adaptation of the short story The Comebacker. Marielle Heller will direct and produce the movie, while Hanks will also produce. The outlet reports that Bad Bunny and Colman Domingo are also being eyed to star in the project ...

Sean Hayes is gearing up to join The Morning Show. Deadline reports that the actor is set to join the upcoming fifth season of the Apple TV series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Hayes will play Wyatt, the older brother and manager of the character Brody Hartman, played by Boyd Holbrook ...

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