In brief: 'Grey's Anatomy' adds Sophia Bush and more

Variety reports Seann William Scott, best known for playing Steve Stifler in the American Pie movies, has joined the cast of the upcoming ABC sitcom Shifting Gears, alongside series stars Tim Allen and Kat Dennings. The comedy centers on Matt, "the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop," played by Allen, according to the official logline. "When Matt's estranged daughter (Dennings) and her teenage kids move into his house, the real restoration begins." Scott will play Gabriel, "family friend of Matt & Riley who works in the shop with Matt" ...

One Tree Hill alumna Sophia Bush has been added the cast of ABC's Grey's Anatomy in a major recurring role for the medical drama's 21st season, according to Deadline. Bush will play Dr. Cass Beckman, "an amiable, fun and a little messy around the edges trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian whose husband David Beckman is a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan," per the outlet. She joins former Grey's cast members Scott Speedman, Natalie Morales and the series' director/executive producer Debbie Allen. Bush will make her first appearance in episode six, airing Nov. 7 ...

Stranger Things alum Mason Dye has been tapped for a guest-starring role in the fifth and final season of the Prime Video series The Boys, according to Variety. He will appear in the role of Bombsight, "a Supe who starred in the early Vought superhero film The Curse of Fu Manchu in the 1950s." Dye joins Hamilton's Daveed Diggs, who will appear in an undisclosed role. The Boys is based on the graphic novel series from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and follows the eponymous team of vigilantes who set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers. Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid star ...

