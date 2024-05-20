In brief: Emma Stone & Jesse Plemons book Yorgos Lanthimos' new film, John Stamos honors Bob Saget & more

Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons have been tapped to star in Bugonia, the latest movie from Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's based on the 2003 South Korean sci-fi comedy, Save the Green Planet. Stone has previously worked with Lanthimos on The Favourite and Poor Things. She and Plemons both appear in Lanthimos' next film, Kinds of Kindness, out June 26 ...

John Stamos honored his late Full House co-star Bob Saget on May 17, on what would have been Saget's 68th birthday. "Bob was the heart of our "Full House" family. His legacy of kindness and compassion was evident in the faces around me, (on Dumbo) in the gentle ways we supported one another, echoing the love he always extended," Stamos captioned an Instagram snap of the entire surviving cast -- including Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen -- taken at the comedians's funeral. Bob, you are with us in every joke we share and every hug we give. Rest in peace, dear friend. Your family misses you more than words can say," he concluded the post. Besides Stamos and the Olsens, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Scott Weinger and series creator Jeff Franklin also appear in the photo ...

Sony Pictures announced July 18, 2025, as the release date for its I Know What You Did Last Summer remake, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 1997 film, about a group of teenagers stalked by a killer one year after a fatal accident on their graduation night, grossed $125 million worldwide and helped launch Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s careers, as well as those of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe. The outlet reports Hewitt and Prinze were in talks to reprise their roles for the remake ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.