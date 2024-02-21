In Brief: Emma Stone to re-team with 'Poor Things' director, and more

A new trailer for Civil War, the new action drama from Ex Machina writer/director Alex Garland, was revealed on Tuesday, February 20. The film, set in the not-too-distant future, depicts a U.S. where 19 states -- including unlikely allies Texas and California -- have seceded from the union. The remaining states are ruled by a tyrannical three-term president -- played by Nick Offerman -- who orders the military to stamp out the rebellion. Civil War, also starring Kirsten Dunst, opens April 12 ...

Emma Stone, an Oscar nominee for her performance in Poor Things, is in talks to reteam with director Yorgos Lanthimos for his remake of the Korean comedy Save the Green Planet, according to Variety. The film, set to start shooting in the U.K. this summer, follows "a disillusioned young man who captures and tortures a businessman whom he believes to be part of an alien invasion," per the outlet. "A battle of wits ensues between the captor, his devoted girlfriend, the businessman and a private detective" ...

Paramount Pictures has tapped The Goldbergs director and executive producer David Katzenberg to helm Sam and Victor's Day Off, a followup to the beloved 1986 comedy Ferris Bueller's Day Off, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The spinoff film centers on Sam and Victor, the two valets from the original film who take the Ferrari belonging to the father of Alan Ruck's character, Cameron Frye, for a joyride. Ferris Bueller's Day Off, which starred Matthew Broderick in the title role, grossed $70 million in its theatrical run ...

