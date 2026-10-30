In brief: Donald Glover to write, star in live-action series 'PUBG'

The Glover brothers have a new project on the way. Donald Glover is attached to star in a new Netflix live-action series based on the video game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds ("PUBG"). Variety reports he and his brother, Stephen Glover, will write and direct the show. Plot details have not been released, only that the show will be based on the battle royale game in which 100 players are dropped in a "shrinking battleground," according to the game's official description, fighting their opponents to become the lone survivor …

Bosch: Start of Watch will begin this winter. MGM+ is teasing the release of the new TV series with first-look photos of Cameron Monaghan in action as rookie cop Harry Bosch and Omari Hardwick as veteran officer Eli Bridges. The prequel series will explore the origin story of Michael Connelly's legendary detective Harry Bosch, according to MGM+. He was first brought to the small screen for Prime Video's Bosch drama series. Bosch: Start of Watch follows 26-year-old Harry Bosch during his earliest days as a rookie cop in Los Angeles. The series debuts Jan. 10 on MGM+ ...

The family is growing. Eight cast members have been added to Prime Video's dark comedy series Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone, Variety reports. The cast additions include Patricia Clarkson, Elizabeth Marvel, Sean Astin, Annaleigh Ashford and Felix Solis. Penn Badgley was previously announced to star in the show as Ern Cunningham, a man who reluctantly agrees to attend a family reunion, only to get trapped with them in a snowstorm. The series is based on comedian Benjamin Stevenson's novel of the same name. Also joining the cast are Chris Walley, Daniella Garcia and Eliza Bennett ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.