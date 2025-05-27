In brief: Disney films release dates, a 'Top Gun' experience in Vegas underway and more

By Jamia Pugh

Disney recently shared release information for a couple of highly anticipated movies. The Dog Stars, a 20th Century Studios project, is a post-apocalyptic science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott. It's due to hit screens in March 2026 and will star Saltburn's Jacob Elordi. And Avatar fans can rejoice: the newest film in the series, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set for release on Dec. 19, a few months after the Oct. 3 rerelease of 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water ...

Prime Video has announced there will not be a fourth season of its action-adventure fantasy series The Wheel of Time. Deadline reports the decision not to move forward came after "lengthy deliberations" and as a result of financial issues. The Wheel of Time is a TV adaptation of the book of the same name, starring Rosamund Pike ...

Paramount Global and Advent Allen Entertainment plan to bring a Top Gun experience to the Las Vegas Strip. Based on the iconic Tom Cruise films, the new experience is described as an "adrenaline-charged, immersive" theme park that will combine "daring rides" and "cinematic storytelling." The venture will include fighter jet stimulators, immersive technology and a reimagining of Top Gun: Maverick's Hard Deck bar and restaurant with live piano sing-alongs ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!