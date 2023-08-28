In Brief: Disney+ cancels 'Doogie Howser' spin-off, and more

Disney+ has canceled Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. after two seasons, according to TVLine. The updated take on the popular 1990s ABC series Doogie Howser, M.D., which starred Neil Patrick Harris, followed Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha -played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee -- "a half-Asian, half-white 16-year-old girl with a genius-level intellect who has breezed through college and medical school and is now working as a doctor in Hawaii," per the streamer...

Disney+ has decided not to move forward with its live-action series adaptation of the popular children's fantasy books, The Spiderwick Chronicles, according to Deadline. The eight-episode series from Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, has already completed production, is currently being shopped to other potential buyers. The move reportedly comes as part of the content cost-cutting and strategy shift announced by Disney in May...

Arleen Sorkin, the actress best known for voicing Harley Quinn on Batman: The Animated Series, has died following a long battle with multiple sclerosis, representative for Sorkin's husband, television producer and screenwriter Christopher Lloyd, said in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly. Mark Hamill, who played the Joker opposite Sorkin's Harley Quinn, wrote on social media that Sorkin was "Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person." Sorkin also earned praise for her role as Calliope Jones Bradford on the NBC soap Days of Our Lives from 1984-1990, and later reprising the role in 1992, 2006, and 2010. Her other TV credits include Frasier and a brief stint hosting America's Funniest Home Videos...

