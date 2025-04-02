In brief: 'Dexter: Original Sin' renewed for season 2 and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

May the odds be ever in Lionsgate's favor. Billy Ray has been tapped to adapt the latest novel in The Hunger Games series into a screenplay, Deadline reports. The news broke during Lionsgate's CinemaCon 2025 presentation on Tuesday. Ray wrote the screenplay for the original The Hunger Games film, which was directed by Gary Ross. Francis Lawrence will direct the upcoming movie, which focuses on Haymitch Abernathy's Hunger Games. It will begin filming in July and release in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026 ...

A professionally recorded film of the recent Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along is being released. Variety reports that Sony Pictures Classics is releasing a filmed version of the Tony-winning show, which starred Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez ...

Dexter: Original Sin has been renewed for season 2 on Showtime. Deadline reports that the show's second season renewal announcement arrives just as the writers room is set to begin. The prequel series stars Patrick Gibson as the titular killer, while the original show's star, Michael C. Hall, serves as its narrator ...

