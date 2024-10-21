In brief: 'Daredevil: Born Again' gets a release date and more

By George Costantino

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere March 4, 2025, on Disney+, the streaming service announced at New York Comic Con Saturday, according to Variety. Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, the blind superhero-lawyer, reprising the role he played for three seasons on the popular Netflix series Daredevil. Vincent D'Onofrio co-stars, along with Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson and Wilson Bethel ...

Lost actor Michael Emerson will join the season 2 cast of CBS' Elsbeth in a recurring role, opposite his wife, series star Carrie Preston, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Emerson will play Judge Milton Crawford, "a haughty, soft-spoken and bespectacled man from an old New England family of public servants who sees his place in the nation's elite as a birthright," per the outlet. The series follows Preston's titular character Elsbeth Tascioni, a role she previously played on The Good Wife and The Good Fight, as she leaves Chicago and heads to New York for a new investigative role ...

Only Murders in the Building's Martin Short has been added to the voice cast of the Fox animated series Grimsburg in a recurring role, according to Variety. He'll will play Otis Volcanowitz — the newest, and youngest, detective at the Grimsburg police department. The series features Jon Hamm as the voice of down-on-his-luck detective Marvin Flute, who "must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferocious ex-wife and his lovably unstable son." Other guest voices set to appear in season 2 include Tina Fey, J.K. Simmons, Anna Osceola, Joel McHale, Tom Segura and Danny Trejo ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

