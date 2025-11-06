In brief: 'CoComelon The Movie' coming to theaters in 2027 and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

CoComelon is coming to cinemas. The popular children's TV series is getting a theatrical film adaptation from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures. CoComelon The Movie arrives to big screens on Feb. 26, 2027. "Save the date," the official CoComelon Instagram account wrote. "JJ and friends are going on a brand new adventure!" ...

The sequel to KPop Demon Hunters is coming, but not anytime soon. Variety reports that Netflix and Sony are aiming for KPop Demon Hunters 2 to arrive on the streaming service sometime in 2029 ...

The popular video game Overcooked is getting a reality TV competition series. Deadline reports that A24 has gotten the rights to develop an unscripted series based on the cooking simulation video game for Netflix. It is said to be similar to shows like Nailed It! and The Floor is Lava, and will aim to have the same sorts of challenges and chaos that made the game a hit ...

