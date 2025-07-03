In brief: Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' poster and more

The poster for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has been revealed. Universal Pictures released the film's poster to its socials on Wednesday, which shows the film's title above a sculpted head. The tagline "Defy the Gods" is written above the premiere date of July 17, 2026. "A film by Christopher Nolan. Shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. In theaters 7 17 26. #TheOdysseyMovie," Universal's Instagram caption reads ...

The theme for Big Brother season 27 has been announced. CBS revealed that the theme will be BIG BROTHER: A Summer of Mystery. The Big Brother house has been transformed into Hotel Mystère, where secrets can be found behind every door. New twists for the season have also been announced. The premiere will find the houseguests shocked by the arrival of a masked visitor, a secret accomplice and a mystery houseguest, whose identity remains under wraps (at least for now). Big Brother season 27 premieres on July 13 ...

Amy Sedaris has joined an upcoming series centered on Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Variety reports that Sedaris has joined the cast of an upcoming Disney+ series about the animated Disney character. The show will be a hybrid of animation and live-action ...

