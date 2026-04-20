In brief: Christopher Meloni thanks fans after 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' cancelation and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Christopher Meloni is bidding farewell to his character Elliot Stabler, the Law & Order detective that he has been playing since 1999. After the news that Law & Order: Organized Crime had been canceled, Meloni took to Instagram to thank his fans for their many years of support. "I had a great time playing him. It was a great ride. Thank you. You helped give me a career that I never dreamed of, nearly 17 odd years," Meloni said in the video ...

Christine Baranski and Richard E. Grant are heading to the West End. Variety reports that the actors are set to star in a new production of Noel Coward's Hay Fever in London's Wyndham's Theatre. Baranski, a two-time Tony winner, will make her West End debut playing Judith Bliss while Grant will star as David Bliss in the comedy of errors ...

In other West End news, another upcoming production is getting some major star power. White Rabbit Red Rabbit is set to return to London with guest performers including David Tennant, Riz Ahmed, Luke Thompson and Jodie Whittaker, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show will run at the Duchess Theatre from June to November ...

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