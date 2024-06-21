In Brief: Christina Ricci as Catwoman for 'Caped Crusader', and more

Jon Stewart will host live episodes of Comedy Central's The Daily Show from Milwaukee and Chicago on the closing nights of the Republican and Democratic conventions, the cable channel has announced. The telecasts will also feature reports from Daily Show corespondents Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic, alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black, with new additions Troy Iwata, Josh Johnson and Grace Kuhlenschmidt ...

Deadline reports Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser have been tapped to star in Balls Up, which Peter Farrelly is directing for Amazon Studios. The film centers around "two American marketing executives who are fired for blowing a client sponsorship opportunity and decide to use their free tickets to a major soccer match," per the outlet. "Their drunken debauchery leads them to be hunted by every person across the country" ...

Riz Ahmed will mark his return to TV in an as-yet-untitled half-hour comedy series for Prime Video, the streamer announced on Thursday. The actor, who last appeared in the HBO limited series The Night Of, for which he won a lead actor Emmy in 2017, stars as Shah Latif, "a struggling actor on the cusp of landing the role of a lifetime, only to find himself thrust into a full blown existential crisis and trippy conspiracy thriller all at the same time," per the streaming service ...

Matt Reeves thinks Christina Ricci is the purrrrfect choice to voice Catwoman/Selina Kyle in upcoming adult animated series Batman: Caped Crusader. She joins Midnight Mass' Hamish Linklater as the voice of Batman/Bruce Wayne. Jamie Chung will be voicing Harley Quinn/Dr. Harleen Quinzel and Diedrich Bader has been cast as Harvey Dent/Two-Face. All 10 episodes of the series will premiere Aug. 1 on Prime Video ...

