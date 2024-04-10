In Brief: CBS renews 'FBI' block, and more

Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis will officially premiere in competition May 17 at the Cannes Film Festival, an insider tells Deadline. Coppola began working on the screenplay in the 1980s and invested $100 million of his own money to finally bring it to fruition. The all-star cast includes Adam Driver, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Shia LaBeouf, Coppola's sister Talia Shire and her son, Jason Schwartzman, Chloe Fineman, Kathryn Hunter, Dustin Hoffman, D.B. Sweeney and Grace VanderWaal ...

CBS has renewed its FBI series for the 2024-25 broadcast season, with the original FBI being renewed for three seasons, the network announced on Tuesday. FBI is the #3 broadcast series overall while FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International are, respectively, the #10 and #11 broadcast dramas. CBS reports that since its FBI block returned this season, the network has won every Tuesday night with original programming ...

Colin Farrell has been tapped to star in All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger's next feature for Netflix, The Ballad of a Small Player, according to Deadline. The Ballad of a Small Player follows, "a high-stakes gambler -- played by Farrell -- who is dealing with debts and his questionable past while trying to keep a low profile in Macau when he meets a kindred spirit," per the outlet. Farrell will next be seen reprising his role as the titular character in Max's Batman spinoff series The Penguin ...

Deadline reports 2 Broke Girls alum Kat Dennings will produce and star opposite Tim Allen in a pilot for ABC, tentatively titled Shifting Gears. The pilot follows Allen's character Matt, a, "stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop," per the outlet. His estranged -- and now divorced -- daughter Riley, played by Dennings, is forced to move back home with her teenage kids, in hopes she and her dad can restore their relationship as well ...

