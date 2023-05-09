In Brief: CBS cancels 'True Lies' reboot and 'East New York', and more

Freeform dropped the trailer for Cruel Summer season 2 on Monday. The Jessica Biel-produced thriller series "follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan's best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward," per the network. Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Eloise Payet, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada and Sean Blakemore star, with Paul Adelstein and Braeden De La Garza appearing in recurring roles. Cruel Summer premieres June 5, at 9:00 p.m. EDT on Freeform, with a special two-episode premiere before moving to its regular 10 p.m. time slot...

We're getting our first look at Meg 2: The Trench, a sequel to 2018's The Meg, which followed a group of scientists whose submarine was attacked by a Megalodon -- a giant shark thought to be extinct. Jason Statham, who reprises his role from the first film, now faces three giant sharks. Wu Jing co-stars, along with Cliff Curtis, Sienna Guillory, Skyler Samuels, Page Kennedy, Shuya Sophia Cai and Sergio Peris-Mencheta. The first movie grossed $530 million worldwide. Meg 2: The Trench opens in theaters August 3...

CBS has canceled True Lies and East New York, both after a single season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. True Lies, a reboot of James Cameron's spy-action comedy film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, will air its series finale May 17, while procedural East New York, which centers on the officers and detectives of the NYPD's 74th precinct in the Brooklyn neighborhood of East New York, will wrap May 14...

