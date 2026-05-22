In brief: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' season 2 trailer and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

The official trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 has arrived. Netflix is set to release the second season of the live-action reimagining of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series on June 25. In season 2, the gang of Aang, Katara and Sokka "regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai," according to an official description. It stars Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Elizabeth Yu, Miyako and Momona Tamada ...

A24 has finished production on director Dev Patel's revenge action thriller film The Peasant. Deadline reports that with the project wrapped, it marks the studio's first production to film in India. Along with Patel, the film stars Christian Friedel, Sebastian Bull, Saurabh Sachdeva, Anasuya Sengupta and Vipin Sharma ...

Julianne Moore has found her next project. Variety reports that she is set to executive produce and star in a new comedy film for Netflix. The currently untitled movie comes from Higher Ground, the production company founded by former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. It follows a mother who panics when her daughter is offered a promotion that will force her to move across the country ...

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