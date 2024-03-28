In Brief: Austin Butler 'Caught Stealing' for 'The Whale' director Aronofsky, and more

Deadline reports Dune: Part Two's Austin Butler has been tapped to star in The Whale filmmaker Darren Aronofsky's crime thriller Caught Stealing, for Sony Pictures. The film, adapted from Charlie Huston's book of the same name, centers on, "a burned-out former baseball player, as he's unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of '90s NYC" ...

Poor Things star Ramy Youssef will host Saturday Night Live for the first time on Saturday and promoted the appearance in a hilarious promo with SNL cast member Kenan Thompson. The clip shows Youssef falsely claiming to be the show's "first Arab host," only to be corrected by Thompson, who also shoots down the actor/comedian's claim that he's the first-ever Egyptian host and even the first-ever Egyptian host named Ramy, pointing out that Rami Malek once hosted the show. "Being first is dumb anyway," Youssef fires back, eventually settling for being the first-ever Egyptian host named Ramy from New Jersey. Travis Scott is the musical guest on Saturday, March 30 ...

West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose will mark her third time hosting the Tony Awards when the 2024 ceremony airs June 16 on CBS. "I couldn't pass up the chance to host the Tonys one more time at Lincoln Center. I'm excited to collaborate with the team to create an incredible celebration of this season's achievements on Broadway for our community and for everyone at home," DeBose said in a statement. CBS and Pluto TV will once again team up to present The Tony Awards: Act One, a preshow of live, exclusive content leading into the 77th annual Tony Awards ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.