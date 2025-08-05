In brief: 'Are You My First?' trailer drops and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

The trailer for Are You My First? has arrived. The new reality dating series arrives to Hulu on Aug. 18. The show follows "the largest group of eligible virgins ever assembled, arriving in a tropical paradise with their hearts open and their V-cards intact," according to an official synopsis. Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe host the series, which will have all 10 episodes available to binge at the time it premieres ...

American Ninja Warrior has been renewed for season 18. The NBC show will begin filming the 18th season this fall in Las Vegas. A brand-new round of competition will be added this time around, including a supersized three-lane racecourse ...

Stephen Colbert has landed a new gig at CBS. The late night host, whose program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was canceled by CBS in July, is set to guest star in season 3 of the CBS comedy-drama series ElsbethEntertainment Weekly reports. Colbert will play the host of the fictional show Way Late with Scotty Bristol ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!