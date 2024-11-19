In brief: Angelina Jolie honored for 'Maria,' and more

By George Costantino

Angelina Jolie will be the recipient of the Palm Springs International Film Awards' Desert Palm Achievement Award – Actress for her role in Netflix's Maria. Jolie's performance "captures the heart and complexity of an artist whose life was as captivating as her music," Nachhattar Singh Chandi, festival chairman, said in a statement Monday. Other honorees include Adrien Brody, Nicole Kidman and Colman Domingo. The ceremony is set for Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center during the Palm Springs International Film Festival, which runs from Jan. 2 to Jan. 13 ...

Josh O'Connor has been tapped to star in Steven Spielberg's latest yet-to-be-titled film, joining Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth and Eve Hewson, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Details are being kept under wraps, but the project is said to have "sci-fi elements," per the outlet, and is based on a story by Spielberg with a screenplay by his collaborator David Koepp ...

Bridgerton's Luke Newton has been cast opposite Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale in the upcoming sci-fi thriller White Mars, according to Deadline. The film, set in an isolated Aquila research facility, "follows microbiologist Sammie as she and Leo fight to save their fellow crew members from a malevolent entity whose sole intention is to extinguish them all," per Deadline. Hale and Newton will play Sammie and Leo, respectively ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!