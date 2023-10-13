Brie Larson tackles sexism and more in the Apple TV+ series 'Lessons in Chemistry'

Brie Larson is dishing out chemistry lessons in the new Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry. The show premieres Friday, October 13 and it's based on the popular book.

Showrunner Lee Eisenberg tells ABC Audio the plot revolves around a female chemist in the 1950s who faces a lot of misogyny and sexism in the workplace, but it's also about so much more.

"It really encompasses kind of the whole of the human experience," he explains. "There's love, there's loss, there's grief, there's laughter, and all of those things that we felt so, you know, so much in the book, we really tried to, you know, put into the show."

"You know, I think we've seen many stories about sexism in the workplace, particularly for white women, and yes, it's about that," the show's director Sarah Adina Smith adds. "But if it were only about that I think it would be boring and not worth watching. It's really about something much more complex, which is about a character who is so passionate about her pursuit of the truth that she's had to put up walls to protect yourself against, you know, the forces that would like to keep her down."

Lessons in Chemistry also stars Top Gun: Maverick's Lewis Pullman, How to Get Away with Murder's Aja Naomi King, The Flight Attendant's Stephanie Koenig, The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman, Gaslit's Patrick Walker and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty's Thomas Mann.

