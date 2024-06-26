'Bridgerton' author Julia Quinn responds to fans who are upset at "twist" in season 3

Julia Quinn, the creator and author of the beloved Bridgerton series, is weighing in on fans who are upset over a detail in the show, which strays from the book.

On Tuesday, Quinn shared a lengthy message on Instagram addressing the change, which involves the character, Francesca Bridgerton, portrayed by Hannah Dodd in season three, suggesting that she will fall in love with a woman, Michaela Stirling, in the seasons to come on the show.

Francesca's story is told in Quinn's sixth Bridgerton novel, When He Was Wicked.

"Dear Readers," Quinn began and prefaced in the caption that the post contains spoilers. "Many Bridgerton fans have expressed their surprise, and for some, disappointment in the twist at the end of Bridgerton Season 3 -- that Michael Stirling, with whom Francesca eventually falls in love in When He Was Wicked, would instead be Michaela."

"Anyone who has seen an interview with me from the past four years knows that I am deeply committed to the Bridgerton world becoming more diverse and inclusive as the stories move from book to screen," she continued. "But switching the gender of a major character is a huge change, and so when Jess Brownell first approached me with the idea of turning Michael into Michaela for the show, I needed more information before conferring my agreement."

The author went on to say that she and Brownell, who is the Bridgerton showrunner, discussed at length over the proposed change and in the end, trusts Shonadaland's "vision for Bridgerton."

"I'm confident now that when Francesca has her Bridgerton season, it will be the most emotional and heart-wrenching story of the show, just like When He Was Wicked has always been the true tear-jerker of the Bridgerton book series," she said.

"I ask that you grant me and the Shondaland team some faith as we move forward," she added.

