Brendan Fraser, Peter Dinklage, Glenn Close, Marisa Tomei break bad in trailer to caper comedy 'Brothers'

For a streaming movie about two bickering burglars, the upcoming Prime Video movie Brothers boasts some A-list names.

Game of Thrones Emmy winner Peter Dinklage joins Oscar nominees Josh Brolin and Glenn Close, and Oscar winners Brendan Fraser and Marisa Tomei, in the caper comedy that centers on a cache of emeralds with a large side of family dysfunction.

Oh, and there's also an amorous orangutan named Samuel.

The trailer opens with the diminutive Dinklage getting tossed into a bathtub and held underwater by Fraser, who asks where the stones are.

Rewinding, Dinklage explains, "Some families have a long line of dentists and lawyers. We had a long line of felons."

He says that since childhood, he and his "big ugly twin brother," played by Brolin, were always stealing stuff. "I had the plans, he had the hands," the actor narrates.

While Brolin's character has gone straight, Dinklage proposes one last score — for the stones.

Complicating matters is the return of their mother, played by Close. "You were gone 30 years!" Brolin says, with Close responding, "I can apologize only so much."

"You haven't apologized at all," Brolin replies.

Evidently, however, she's needed so the trio can get their hands on the $4 million haul.

There's a ton of physical comedy and R-rated wordplay from director Max Barbakow — and Brolin's character is apparently molested by the ape, requiring the embarrassed thief to slather hand sanitizer all over himself afterward.

The movie hits Prime Video Oct. 17.

