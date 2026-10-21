Bravo announces 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' season 15 cast

Teresa Giudice from season 13 of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' (Andrew Eccles/Bravo)

Bravo fans — pay attention, puh-lease!

The network released the official cast announcement for The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 15, featuring a mix of familiar faces and first-timers. The show, which was put on hiatus after season 14 wrapped in August 2024, is set to premiere in December. Bravo has yet to announce the premiere date.

The upcoming season marks the return of three iconic housewives: Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. The reality TV veterans will be joined by newbies Malvina Blloshmi, Xio Cammarota, Juliette Collazo, Deeba Patel, Natia Rufolo and Vanessa Barrera.

Bravo's official announcement for the new season teases the return of "big personalities, deep-rooted connections, and a distinctly Jersey point of view" and promises to feature "longtime friendships, strong sisterhoods, and unexpected twists."

Bravo initially announced the return of the beloved series on March 24, 2026. After the network dropped the news, Andy Cohen opened up about the show's comeback during an episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.

“This has been a long and winding road to get to this place and I’m very excited,” Cohen said during the March 25 episode. “What we owe you is a good show, so that’s what we want to deliver."

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