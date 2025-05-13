Bob Odenkirk's vacation turns violent in 'Nobody 2' trailer

Bob Odenkirk is back in action in the trailer for Nobody 2, the sequel to the 2021 sleeper hit Nobody.
Nobody 2 hits theaters Aug. 15.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Bob Odenkirk is back in action in the trailer for Nobody 2, the sequel to the 2021 sleeper hit Nobody.
Nobody 2 hits theaters Aug. 15.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Achieva Up Close Summer
Enter for your chance to win tickets!
Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!
Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!
Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!