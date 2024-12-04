Bob Dylan movie 'A Complete Unknown' hitting IMAX theaters a week early

If you just can't wait until Christmas Day to see the Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown, there's now a chance to catch it earlier … and bigger.
A Complete Unknown: IMAX Early Access will screen in select AMC, Regal, Cineplex and Cinemark theaters in 19 major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Nashville, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.
Tickets for the IMAX screenings are on sale now.
A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in New York from Minnesota and tracks his rise as a folk singer during the '60s to the top of the charts, ending with his electric rock 'n' roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.
