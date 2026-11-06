'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress Kimmarie Johnson dies at 50

Kimmarie Johnson attends the 6th annual Television Academy Honors on May 9, 2013, in Beverly Hills, California. (Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Actress and model Kimmarie Johnson, known for her appearances on Beverly Hills, 90210 and in the film Dude, Where's My Car?, has died. She was 50.

In a statement to ABC News on Thursday, her niece Rhonda Scott confirmed Johnson's death.

"She radiated a light so strong and bright, people who came in contact with her felt nothing but positive energy," the statement read. "We will miss her tremendously and will continue to honor her life forever."

Scott told ABC News that Johnson died Wednesday after being taken to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with what she described as a "heart aneurysm condition."

An aneurysm occurs when a weakened area of an artery wall bulges outward. Aneurysms can develop in different parts of the body, including the aorta, the main artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

Johnson's official cause of death has not been confirmed.

Johnson appeared in a 1998 episode of the hit teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, playing a character named Judy.

She also appeared in the 2000 comedy Dude, Where's My Car?, starring Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott, as well as the television series V.I.P. and Wanda at Large, according to her IMDb profile.

In addition to acting, Johnson worked as a model and producer and launched her own skincare brand, SkinGlow by Kimmarie.

In August, Johnson appeared on the cover of a digital edition of Grazia Slovenia magazine.

Johnson also attended the Los Angeles premiere of Michael, the biopic about Michael Jackson, in April, according to an Instagram post.

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