Ben Affleck praises Jennifer Lopez's 'spectacular' acting skills amid divorce

Ben Affleck is praising ex Jennifer Lopez's performance in the upcoming film Unstoppable.

The Oscar winner, who produced the movie alongside longtime pal and collaborator Matt Damon, called the "Let's Get Loud" singer's work in the project "spectacular" in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Nov. 3.

Unstoppable tells the story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who won the NCAA national championship despite being born with only one leg. Robles is played in the film by Moonlight actor Jharrel Jerome, with Lopez playing Robles' mother, Judy.

Affleck credited the positive reception of the film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and opens in theaters on Dec. 6, to it being "rooted in the passion of really talented artists."

The Good Will Hunting writer and actor also lauded director William Goldenberg and the entire cast — which includes Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle — for "the passion that they had to bring this story to life."

"It kind of speaks to a certain kind of thing I guess we're drawn to, which is we really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply emotionally connected to the story," he said.

Affleck's comments come just over two months after Lopez filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.