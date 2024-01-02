'Bachelorette' alum Rachel Lindsay's husband files for divorce

Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo are divorcing after more than four years of marriage.

Lindsay, the first Black lead in Bachelor franchise history, met Abasolo on season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017. The couple tied the knot on August 24, 2019.

Abasolo filed for divorce on January 2, listing New Year's Eve as the date of separation and citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by ABC News. He is seeking spousal support.

"After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew," Abasolo wrote in a statement shared to Instagram, calling his role as a husband his "proudest role so far."

"My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go," he continued. "I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality."

Lindsay has yet to address the breakup on social media but called 2023 "one of the hardest years of my life" in a recap post shared to Instagram on December 31, in which Abasolo is tagged.

ABC News has reached out to Lindsay's representative for comment on the divorce announcement.

