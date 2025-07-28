'Bachelorette' alum Hannah Brown marries Adam Woolard in France

Hannah Brown is officially off the market.

Brown, a former star of ABC's The Bachelorette, announced she married Adam Woolard over the weekend.

In a joint Instagram post on Sunday, Brown shared a stunning wedding photo with Woolard, introducing themselves as "Mr. and Mrs. Woolard."

The nuptials, which took place on Saturday at Domaine du Mont Leuze in France, were attended by 101 guests, according to People.

"We wanted something really timeless and classic, and really just the celebration of our love with our friends and family," Brown told the outlet.

For the special day, Brown wore a corseted ball gown with intricate leaf embroidery, paired with Jimmy Choo Staz Mesh Bow Pointed Pumps, while Woolard looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo.

Brown met Woolard on a dating app, and they announced their engagement in August 2023, sharing a sweet carousel of photos on Instagram, including one where they touched foreheads as Brown showed off her engagement ring.

In addition to appearing on season 23 of The Bachelor and season 15 of The Bachelorette, Brown also competed on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars, winning the competition with her pro partner Alan Bersten.

