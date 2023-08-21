'Bachelor' ﻿﻿alum Krystal Nielson marries Miles Bowles

Bachelor alum Krystal Nielson and Miles Bowles have taken their relationship to the next level, sealing their love with a wedding ceremony in La Jolla, California, People reports.

The couple, who've been together for almost three years, exchanged vows in an intimate event on Saturday, August 19, with their 2-year-old daughter, Andara, charmingly playing the role of the flower girl.

"Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Bowles," the newlyweds wrote on social media alongside snapshots from the momentous day.

Nielson, 35, and Bowles, 28, announced their engagement nearly 10 months prior through a joint Instagram post in October 2022. The proposal photos showcased Bowles on bended knee, presenting Nielson with a dazzling diamond ring, captioned, "For all the right reasons."

Their love story began in May 2020, thanks to Nielson's coach, Kerry Smith, who played matchmaker after Nielson attended a wellness retreat with Bowles' mother. Despite initial hesitation due to their friendship, Nielson eventually embraced Smith's encouragement, leading to a strong connection between the two.

Nielson gained recognition on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor season in 2018, followed by an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, where she met and got engaged to Chris Randone. They wed in June 2019 before splitting in February 2020.

