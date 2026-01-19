'Avatar: Fire and Ash'﻿ burns ﻿'28 Years Later: The Bone Temple'﻿ to remain at #1

Avatar: Fire and Ash remained at #1 at the box office after narrowly beating the weekend's highest-grossing newcomer, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

According to Box Office Mojo, James Cameron's sci-fi threequel added an extra $13.32 million to hold onto the top spot, which it has occupied for the last five weeks since its initial debut in December. Its total gross now stands at nearly $364 million.

The Bone Temple, the sequel to 2025's 28 Years Later and the fourth film in the zombie horror franchise, earned $13 million over its opening weekend.

Zootopia 2 followed at #3, becoming the highest-grossing animated Motion Picture Association film of all time, while The Housemaid and Marty Supreme slotted in at #4 and #5, respectively. Marty Supreme, a 1950's period piece starring Timothée Chalamet as an aspiring ping pong star, brings its total gross to $80 million, which makes it A24's highest-grossing film in North America, according to Variety.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash -- $13.32 million

2. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple -- $13 million

3. Zootopia 2 -- $8.769 million

4. The Housemaid -- $8.515 million

5. Marty Supreme -- $5.478 million

6. Primate -- $5 million

7. The Lord of the Rights: The Fellowship of the Ring -- $3.494 million

8. Greenland 2: Migration -- $3.365 million

9. Anaconda -- $3.2 million

10. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants -- $2.315 million

