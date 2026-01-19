'Avatar: Fire and Ash'﻿ burns ﻿'28 Years Later: The Bone Temple'﻿ to remain at #1

Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash.' (20th Century Studios)
By Josh Johnson

Avatar: Fire and Ash remained at #1 at the box office after narrowly beating the weekend's highest-grossing newcomer, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

According to Box Office Mojo, James Cameron's sci-fi threequel added an extra $13.32 million to hold onto the top spot, which it has occupied for the last five weeks since its initial debut in December. Its total gross now stands at nearly $364 million.

The Bone Temple, the sequel to 2025's 28 Years Later and the fourth film in the zombie horror franchise, earned $13 million over its opening weekend.

Zootopia 2 followed at #3, becoming the highest-grossing animated Motion Picture Association film of all time, while The Housemaid and Marty Supreme slotted in at #4 and #5, respectively. Marty Supreme, a 1950's period piece starring Timothée Chalamet as an aspiring ping pong star, brings its total gross to $80 million, which makes it A24's highest-grossing film in North America, according to Variety.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash -- $13.32 million
2. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple -- $13 million
3. Zootopia 2 -- $8.769 million
4. The Housemaid -- $8.515 million
5. Marty Supreme -- $5.478 million
6. Primate -- $5 million
7. The Lord of the Rights: The Fellowship of the Ring -- $3.494 million
8. Greenland 2: Migration -- $3.365 million
9. Anaconda -- $3.2 million
10. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants -- $2.315 million

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!