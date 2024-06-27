Austin Butler reveals he auditioned for Peeta in 'The Hunger Games'

In another world, Austin Butler could have been the boy with the bread. We'll just have to settle for him as Elvis Presley instead.

In a video interview with BuzzFeed Celeb released on Wednesday, the actor revealed he auditioned to play Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games franchise.

"I auditioned for The Hunger Games, and I didn't get it at all. I don't even think I got a callback. What's the character, Peeta?" Butler said.

Yes, Austin, the character is Peeta, and he was famously portrayed by Josh Hutcherson in 2012's The Hunger Games and its three sequels. The Elvis actor did not seem to have any hard feelings about not getting the part, however.

"Josh Hutcherson got that, he’s great,” Butler said.

Butler appeared alongside his The Bikeriders costar Jodie Comer in the video, who said she also missed out on a large part.

"I auditioned for Mamma Mia! That was a time, that was also when I was auditioning for Killing Eve as well," Comer said.

