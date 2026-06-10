Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater call it quits after nearly 3 years of dating

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater attend the 'Wicked' New York Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on Nov. 14, 2024 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have reportedly ended their relationship, according to People.

The Wicked co-stars have amicably called it quits after nearly three years of dating, according to a source who spoke to People this week.

ABC News reached out to Grande's and Slater's representatives for comment.

Slater and Grande met while working on Wicked, which began filming in December 2022. Grande played Glinda in the film, while Slater played Boq.

The pair were first photographed together at Michelle Yeoh's Oscar party in March 2023, alongside their Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Grande and Slater, both of whom were married previously, were spotted together in public a few times, including in October 2023, when Grande attended Spamalot on Broadway to support Slater, who was appearing in the show.

They appeared to make their relationship Instagram official in November 2024, when they each shared the same behind-the-scenes photo of themselves at the Wicked premiere in Sydney, Australia.

When Grande was nominated for best supporting actress at the Critics Choice Awards in 2025 for her turn as Glinda, Slater spoke with ABC's Good Morning Americaon the carpet about what it was like to see Grande take on the role.

"It's really moving," Slater said at the time. "When somebody's wanted to play a role for so long, something that's meant so much to her, it's meant so much to everyone on the cast, and then everybody had to really go for it and earn these roles and deliver every day on set, I feel immensely proud of Ariana, of Cynthia, of [Jonathan Bailey], of every single person."

Grande is currently on her Eternal Sunshine Tour, which kicked off on June 6, in Oakland, California.

She is expected to make stops across North America in Los Angeles, Austin, New York, Boston, Montreal, and more, before hitting the stage at The O2 in London on Aug. 15 for a multi-show run.

Her upcoming album, petal, will be released July 31.

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