'Argylle' tops Vudu's streaming list

Matthew Vaughn's spy movie Argylle might have crashed in theaters, but apparently, audiences were just waiting to watch it at home.

The stylish thriller starring Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard and Henry Cavill debuted at the top of the streaming charts on Vudu, Fandango's on-demand streaming service, for the week of March 4 - March 10.

Jason Statham's The Beekeeper ranked second, and Warner Bros.' Timothée Chalamet-led smash Wonka ranked third.

The hit Sydney Sweeney/Glen Powell romcom Anyone But You ranked fourth, followed by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to round out the top five.

Ahead of Sunday night's Academy Awards, viewers apparently wanted to catch up with Emma Stone in Poor Things, which came in at #7 on the chart's Top 10.

Yorgos Lanthimos' movie, which snagged four awards, was one of the few Best Picture nominees viewers couldn't watch on a subscription service like Netflix or Apple TV+, leaving curious viewers last week with no option but to rent or purchase it on digital.

