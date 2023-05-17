Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, to emcee this year's Shark Week

ABC

By Stephen Iervolino

Discovery picked a most appropriate master of ceremonies for this year's Shark Week: Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa.

The 35th annual installment of the selachimorphia celebration will kick off this summer.

In the announcement, made during Warner Bros. Discovery's upfront presentation in New York City, a "beyond excited" Momoa noted, "This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It's a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman – it began several generations before me."

The network promises, "Momoa will set up the jaw dropping events, epic journeys, first-time revelations, and groundbreaking scientific findings that make up the summer spectacle."

Discovery adds, "Fans can expect adrenaline-inducing original hours of sharks from new and continuously explored destinations, all captured on-camera by Discovery’s dedicated science and research field teams."

The choice was also a logical bit of corporate synergy, as Momoa will star this December in Warner Bros. Pictures' sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!