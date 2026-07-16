Andrew Garfield stars in 'The Uprising' official trailer

Andrew Garfield stars as Ploughman in 'The Uprising.' (Betina La Plante/Focus Features)
By Mary Pat Thompson

Andrew Garfield stars in the official trailer for The Uprising.

Focus Features released the new trailer for the upcoming film on Thursday.

Captain Phillips director Paul Greengrass wrote and directed the movie, which finds Garfield playing the leader of a ferocious rebellion against King Richard II's tyranny.

"As war burns across England, he forms an army of the people to face the King’s might in a fight for justice and survival," according to the film's official synopsis.

Jamie Bell, Stephen Dillane, Tom Hollander, Cosmo Jarvis, Thomasin McKenzie, Jonny Lee Miller, Woody Norman, Katherine Waterston and Sky Yang also star in the film.

The trailer finds Garfield's character gathering support for a rebellion against the king.

"I am no soldier. I am no priest. I'm just a farmer. The land is broken. We are forced to work beyond what our souls can take," he says. "There will be no peace until we are free."

In addition to writing and directing the film, Greengrass produces alongside Jason Blum.

The Uprising arrives in theaters on Sept. 11.

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