American Film Institute tribute to Nicole Kidman delayed over writers strike

On Monday, the American Film Institute announced its 49th AFI Life Achievement Award gala, which was to honor Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman on June 10, will be postponed because of the Writers Guild of America strike.

In a statement obtained by ABC Audio, the organization noted, "For nearly half a century, the AFI Life Achievement Award has convened artists and audiences in celebration of excellence in the art form. Due to the division in our community at this time, AFI has decided to postpone this year's event with the goal to offer a celebratory environment worthy of our recipient."

Kidman is the first Australian actor to be feted for the lifetime achievement honor. Previous winners include her fellow Oscar-winning recipients Jane Fonda, Shirley MacLaine, Morgan Freeman and Michael Douglas.

The AFI said a new date for Kidman's event will be announced soon.

