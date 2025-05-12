Amber Heard announces birth of twins: 'I am elated beyond words'

Amber Heard is officially a mom of three.

In a heartfelt Mother's Day post shared on Instagram on Sunday, the Aquaman actress announced the birth of her twins -- daughter Agnes and son Ocean.

"Mother's Day 2025 will be one I'll never forget," Heard wrote alongside a sweet photo of her newborns' feet resting on a baby mattress.

"This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years," she continued. "Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full."

"When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn't possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!"

Heard went to reflect on the deeply personal and empowering journey to motherhood.

"Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life," she wrote. "I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x."

In addition to the twins, Heard is already a mom to daughter, Oonagh, whom she welcomed in 2021. Heard has not publicly identified the father of Oonagh, whom Heard claims she brought into the world on her "own terms," alluding to surrogacy, in a post on Instagram.

Heard was previously married to actor Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2016, finalizing their divorce in 2017. She later dated Elon Musk before they went separate ways in 2018.

In 2022, Heard and Depp were involved in a widely publicized defamation trial.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.