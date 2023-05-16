Amazon Games developing 'Lord of the Rings' MMO

Prepare to journey through Middle-earth in an epic new multiplayer adventure. Amazon Games announced Monday that they're delving into the realm of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings with a brand-new massively multiplayer online game.

Drawing inspiration from the beloved literary trilogy and The Hobbit, this MMO extravaganza will transport players into the magical world of the fantasy series. The development of the as-yet-untitled game is being led by Amazon Games Orange County and will be disturbed globally for PCs and consoles by Amazon Games.

"We're committed to bringing players high-quality games, whether through original IPs or long-beloved ones like The Lord of the Rings," said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games. "Bringing players a fresh take on The Lord of the Rings has long been an aspiration for our team, and we're honored and grateful that Middle-earth Enterprises is entrusting us with this iconic world. We're also pleased to be expanding our relationship with Embracer Group following our Tomb Raider deal last year, as they've proven to be excellent collaborators."

News of the new game comes years after Amazon attempted to build a Lord of the Rings MMO in 2019.

