'Alien: Romulus' scares up $6.5 million from sneak peeks

Moviegoers were apparently ready to be scared: Alien: Romulus reportedly pulled in a solid $6.5 million from Thursday evening sneak peek showings alone.

Deadline reports that puts it in the respectable neighborhood of the sneak preview starts of summer hits A Quiet Place: Day One and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

The latest film in the franchise that began with Ridley Scott's 1979 classic Alien was directed by Fede Álvarez, and currently has an 81% from critics and an 88% from audience members who've had a chance to see it early.

Scott produced the new entry from 20th Century Studios.

The movie's cast includes Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, Archie Renaux and newcomer Aileen Wu.

