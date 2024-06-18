After success of 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die', Sony Pictures lines up Will Smith for 'Resistor'

By Stephen Iervolino

After the success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die re-solidified Will Smith as a box office draw following that infamous Oscar slap, ABC Audio has confirmed that Sony Pictures has lined up its next vehicle for the Academy Award-winning actor.

Smith is attached to Resistor, an adaptation of Daniel Suarez's bestselling cyberthriller Influx.

The script was written by Bullet Train veteran Zak Olkewicz; Oscar-nominated American Hustle and Top Gun: Maverick screenwriter Eric Singer wrote its most recent draft, the studio says.

The plot is under wraps, but Suarez's book centers on a particle physicist who unlocks a gravity-defying technological breakthrough, only to find himself the target of a shadowy organization known as the Bureau of Technology Control.

Smith is also co-producing the project through his company Westbrook, along with Todd Black, with whom he worked on Seven Pounds, The Pursuit of Happyness and Emancipation, via Black's Escape Artists shingle.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die has made $215.5 million globally in its first 10 days of release, Sony Pictures points out.

