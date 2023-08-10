Adam Sandler keeps it in the family with 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' trailer

Netflix

By Stephen Iervolino

On Thursday, August 10, Netflix dropped the trailer to Adam Sandler's upcoming family comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Like the traditional right of passage — and truth told, many movies Sandler produces — Bat Mitzvah is filled with the SNL vet's family and friends: His real-life actress wife, Jackie, co-stars, as do their daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler.

Sandler's Uncut Gems wife Idina Menzel plays his wife in this movie.

This time around, Sadie takes a starring role as Stacy, who with her bestie Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) find their lifelong dream of having an epic party for their milestone in jeopardy when "popular boy Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) and Hebrew school drama come between them."

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which also stars Saturday Night Live's Sarah Sherman, and Wednesday's Luis Guzmán, debuts August 25.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

