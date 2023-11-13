Adam Driver shuts down audience member who criticizes 'Ferrari'

Adam Driver had some choice words for a fan who criticized some scenes from his upcoming film Ferrari.

Footage online shows a brief exchange between Driver and an audience member who asked, "What do you think about [the] crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me. What do you think?"

Driver plainly answered, "F*** you, I don’t know? Next question."

The exchange came during a Q&A following the screening of Ferrari at Poland's Camerimage Film Festival, where Driver was accepted the Special EnergaCamerimage Award for an Actor, according to Variety.

Ferrari, due out on Christmas Day, follows the life of Enzo Ferrari, portrayed by Driver. The film chronicles the life of the iconic sports-car magnate in 1957, focusing on his company's preparations to participate in the Mille Miglia, a challenging 1,000-mile open-road motorsport race. Joining Driver in the Michael Mann-directed drama are Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Sarah Gadon, and Patrick Dempsey.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.