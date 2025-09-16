Actor Paul Mescal got to play 'Blackbird' with Paul McCartney: 'I will never forget it as long as I live'

Actor Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney in director Sam Mendes' upcoming Beatles biopics, and he talks to Rolling Stone about the work he's putting in to get it right.
"I will never forget it as long as I live. I got to play 'Blackbird' with him," he says in a video interview with the mag. "That's the coolest thing that my job has ever afforded me. I was kind of having an out-of-body experience, being like, I was in drama school nine years ago, and now I'm sat opposite Paul McCartney and we're playing 'Blackbird.'"
"I'm biased, but I think it's kind of just an objective fact that like the work that he made has changed the world, the world of pop culture and culture more broadly," he tells Rolling Stone. "I think he has fundamentally and forever changed the world."
Mendes' Beatles films, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028.
