ABC will showcase "a second chance at love" with 'The Golden Bachelor' this fall

The Bachelor is getting a spin-off for the senior set.

"After more than 20 years of fostering young love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise," ABC announced Tuesday its plans for its upcoming reality dating show for the "golden years."

"The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story," the network teased, one in which "one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life."

ABC continues, "The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

Members of the Bachelor Nation may have noticed casting notices looking for "seniors looking for love," and it appears now they'll have their shot.

