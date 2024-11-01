ABC reveals holiday programming schedule

By Andrea Tuccillo

'Tis the season: ABC has revealed its slate of holiday programming.

Specials on the holiday schedule include The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular on Dec. 1,  CMA Country Christmas on Dec. 3, and The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade on Dec. 25.

On Dec. 4, Abbott Elementary airs a one-hour holiday special starting at 8 p.m. ET, and on Dec. 5, the new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight debuts at 8 p.m. ET. There will also be holiday-themed episodes of Press Your Luck, Celebrity Family Feud and Shark Tank, as well as special airings of The Sound of Music, Home Alone and The Santa Clause.

Additional programming includes ABC News' celebration of the 60th anniversary of Mary Poppins with The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20 on Nov. 27, followed by The Wonderful World of Disney presents Mary Poppins, airing the next day.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

