ABC reveals fall primetime TV schedule

Disney/Pamela Littky
By Andrea Tuccillo
ABC unveiled its fall primetime TV schedule Tuesday.

Dancing with the Stars will air Tuesdays followed by the second season of High Potential. Wednesdays are a stacked night led by Abbott Elementary and followed by Shifting Gears, The Golden Bachelor and Shark Tank.

Thursday's lineup features the new spinoff 9-1-1 Nashville, followed by 9-1-1 and Grey's Anatomy.

Ryan Seacrest makes his debut hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Fridays, followed by 20/20.

Other returning series American Idol, Celebrity Jeopardy!The Rookie and Will Trent will debut in 2026.

Fall premiere dates, as well as other midseason announcements and renewals, will be announced at a later date.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!